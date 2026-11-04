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No. 14 Kentucky plays Northern Kentucky in non-conference action

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By AP News

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky takes on Northern Kentucky in non-conference play.

Kentucky finished 25-11 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Wildcats shot 44.4% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 15-17 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Norse gave up 69.8 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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