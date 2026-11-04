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New Hampshire and Canisius meet for non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Canisius Golden Griffins at New Hampshire Wildcats

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Canisius in out-of-conference play.

New Hampshire went 10-20 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats shot 39.1% from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range last season.

Canisius finished 5-24 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 54.9 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 5.2 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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