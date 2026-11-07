Niang and Dent double up to lead LSU past Texas Southern 92-51

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Saliou Niang and Donovan Dent both had double-doubles and LSU defeated Texas Southern 92-51 on Friday night.

Niang had 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Dent paired 10 points with 10 assists. Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 15 points and the Tigers (2-0) had six players score in double digits.

Texas Southern took an early lead and LSU didn’t move out front until a 13-0 run made it 20-11 about eight minutes in.

Late in the half, LSU had a 10-0 run that featured eight made free throws. LSU led 47-28 at halftime.

LSU shot 56.7% in the first half and 57.6% in the second half for 57.1% overall.

Texas Southern shot 23.7% for the game and made more free throws (16) than field goals (14).

Jason Kimbrough Jr. led Texas Southern (0-2) with 16 points.

LSU assistant coach Johnny Jones served as the head coach at Texas Southern for the past eight seasons before returning to Baton Rouge.

Jones, a former player and head coach (2012-2017) at LSU, took the Houston-based Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments and five post-season appearances overall in his tenure at Texas Southern.

Up next

LSU: vs. Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Texas Southern: vs. College of Biblical Studies on Tuesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here