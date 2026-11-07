New Mexico State visits No. 15 Gonzaga following Fogle’s 22-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (1-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Bulldogs -26.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Gonzaga plays New Mexico State after Davis Fogle scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 78-72 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Gonzaga went 31-4 overall last season while going 14-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 8.4 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

New Mexico State finished 16-16 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Aggies gave up 72 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press