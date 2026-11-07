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Maine and Manhattan to meet for out-of-conference contest

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By AP News

Manhattan Jaspers (0-2) at Maine Black Bears (1-1)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Manhattan meet in non-conference action.

Maine went 8-24 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Black Bears averaged 62.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

Manhattan finished 8-13 in MAAC play and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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