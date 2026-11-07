Thompson’s scoop-and-score highlights Old Dominion’s 6 takeaways in 21-8 win over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mario Thompson went 42 yards on a scoop-and-score to highlight an Old Dominion defense that had six takeaways in a 21-8 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Thompson returned Deuce Bailey’s fumble late in the first quarter to give the Monarchs (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) a 14-0 lead.

Bailey lost two fumbles and threw three of the Chanticleers’ four passes that were intercepted. The four interceptions, the other thrown by Tre Guerra, tied a team record set four previous times. Three of the interceptions came in the fourth quarter. Ironically, the Chanticleers’ only points in the final quarter came on a safety after the Monarchs picked off a pass at their own 3-yard line but then were tackled in their end zone on the next play.

Quinn Henicle ran for a 2-yard TD for the game’s first points and Jaxon Potter threw a 6-yard TD pass to Leon Haughton Jr. one play after a fumble recovery.

Coastal Carolina’s (3-7, 2-3) other points came on two Nico Cavanillas Alti field goals.

Up next

Old Dominion: At independent UConn on Nov. 21.

Coastal Carolina: Home against Arkansas State next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here