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Jaden Winston scores 20 to propel Pacific to 63-52 victory over Bradley

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By AP News

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaden Winston scored 20 points as Pacific beat Bradley 63-52 on Saturday.

Winston also contributed five steals for the Tigers (2-0). Adriel Nyorha totaled 17 points and seven rebounds. Jaion Pitt added 14 points and seven boards.

Trevon Payton led the Braves (1-1) with 16 points. Noah Williams added 12 points and Josh Ibukunoluwa finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Pacific took the lead for good with 15:42 to go in the first half. The score was 29-19 at halftime, with Pitt scoring 12.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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