Utah State keeps Fresno State out of the end zone until late in the game, wins 17-10

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sesi Vailahi and McCae Hillstead had touchdown runs in the first quarter for Utah State in a 17-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Fresno State scored its only touchdown when Jayden Mandal threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Avit with 1:30 left to play.

Utah State (4-5, 3-2 Pac-12) has won three of its last four games while Fresno State (5-4, 2-3) has lost three of four.

Hillstead completed 9 of 14 passes without an interception and ran for 56 yards on 12 carries. Vailahi carried 10 times for 39 yards rushing. Each of their scores came from short yardage.

Mandal was 22-of-39 passing for 262 yards. Josiah Freeman had eight receptions for 114 yards for the Bulldogs, who were held to just 16 yards rushing.

Manaki Watanabe’s 32-yard field goal for the Bulldogs ended a long drive midway through the third quarter that made it 14-3. Kian Afrookhteh’s 43-yard field goal stretched the Aggies’ lead to 17-3 with 4:21 left to play.

Up next

Fresno State: At Texas State on Saturday.

Utah State: At San Diego State on Saturday.

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