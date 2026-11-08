Oluchi Okananwa scores 24 to lead No. 20 Maryland women to 81-62 victory over George Mason

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 24 points and No. 20 Maryland cruised to an 81-62 victory over George Mason on Sunday.

Okananwa made 9 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Terrapins (1-1), who bounced back from a season-opening 101-93 loss to top-ranked South Carolina in Paris.

Addi Mack added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for Maryland, and Bri McDaniel scored 12.

Anovia Sheals had 19 points and Mary Amoateng scored 10 for the Patriots (2-1).

Okananwa had seven points and Mack sank two 3-pointers to guide Maryland to a 21-10 lead after one quarter. The Terrapins scored the first seven points and never trailed.

Okananwa had 11 points by halftime, Mack added 10 and the Terrapins took a 35-29 lead into the break. Reserve Madison Bob hit two from beyond the arc in the quarter to help George Mason close the gap.

McDaniel and Okananwa both scored four in a 10-0 run and Maryland opened up a 47-31 lead two minutes into the third and held the 16-point lead heading to the fourth up 63-47.

The Terrapins shot 40% from the floor, made 9 of 28 from 3-point range and 14 of 19 at the foul line.

The Patriots shots 33% and missed 17 of 21 from distance, but they made 22 of 28 free throws.

Up next

George Mason: Plays at Army on Wednesday.

Maryland: Stays home to face Columbia next Sunday.

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