Kory Mincy sparks South Carolina to 78-68 victory over Southeast Missouri State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kory Mincy scored 10 of his 19 points during a second-half run and South Carolina beat Southeast Missouri State 78-68 on Sunday.

Mincy made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws for the Gamecocks (2-0), adding three steals. He finished off a 13-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 46-34 lead.

Juan Fernandez went 10 for 13 at the foul line and scored 18 for South Carolina. Jakub Necas added 12 points and freshman Marcus Johnson scored 10 off the bench.

Fontaine Williams Jr. sank all three of his 3-point tries and led the Redhawks (2-1) with 18 points, while Marqueas Bell scored 13.

Landren Blocker sank a 3-pointer to give SEMO a 20-17 lead with 6:54 remaining in the first half.

Fernandez answered with a three-point play and Necas finished off an 8-0 run with two free throws and a 3-pointer to put South Carolina up 25-20.

Blocker’s basket gave the Redhawks a 32-31 lead before Mincy hit a shot to put the Gamecocks up a point at halftime.

Bell scored to start the second half for SEMO before Mincy heated up following a Camden Heide 3-pointer to help the Gamecocks take their first double-digit lead.

Williams hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 59-55 with 6:37 remaining, but Necas hit from distance and Mincy followed with a layup and the Gamecocks maintained a double-digit lead from there.

Up next

Southeast Missouri State: At Middle Tennessee on Friday.

South Carolina: Hosts Saint Peter’s on Wednesday.

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