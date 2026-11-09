Liv McGill scores 23 and No. 19 Oklahoma State women beat Northwestern State 94-56

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Liv McGill scored 23 points to go with seven assists, Audi Crooks had 12 of her 13 ponts in the second half and No. 19 Oklahoma State beat Northwestern State 94-56 on Monday.

Oklahoma State had a double-digit lead just four minutes into the game following a 12-2 run. Northwestern State’s next field goal came with 2:29 left in the first quarter to make it 14-5.

Northwestern State trimmed its deficit to 28-21 with 4:28 left in the second quarter but the Lady Demons did not make another field goal before the break. Oklahoma State closed on a 16-2 run for a 21-point lead at halftime, with Yuting Deng capping the half on a 3-pointer from the corner just before the buzzer.

Crooks scored seven points during a 17-3 run that ended in a 61-27 advantage midway through the third.

Deng also finished with 13 points for Oklahoma State (3-0), which beat Morgan State 92-38 on Friday. Stailee Heard had eight points and eight assists, and Crooks scored double-digit points for the 101st consecutive game.

KP Parr led Northwestern State (1-2) with 18 points and Karma Wynn added 11. The Lady Demons dropped to 1-7 in the series that dates to 1975.

OSU is 36-2 at home over the last three seasons, including 11 straight wins at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls have won 30 straight nonconference home games, dating to Dec. 3, 2022 — the third-longest such streak in program history.

Up next

Northwestern State: At Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Oklahoma State: Plays at Tulsa on Thursday.

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