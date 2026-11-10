Zion Stanford posts double-double to guide Towson to 66-46 victory over Long Island University

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Zion Stanford totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Towson to a 66-46 victory over Long Island University on Monday night.

Stanford added three steals for the Tigers (1-2). Jaquan Womack and Ben Roseborough also scored 12 points.

Daquan Davis led the way for the Sharks (0-4) with 19 points. LIU also got six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Ryan Bewley.

Towson took the lead with 14:41 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Womack had 10 points by halftime for a 38-28 lead.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.