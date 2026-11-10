Green Bay visits Northern Iowa after Johnson-Arigu ‘s 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-1) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Green Bay after Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 98-83 loss to the Furman Paladins.

Northern Iowa went 23-13 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Panthers averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 7.5 second-chance points and 15.5 bench points last season.

Green Bay went 6-9 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press