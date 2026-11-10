Saint Peter’s takes on South Carolina, seeks to break 3-game skid

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win against South Carolina.

South Carolina went 13-19 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Gamecocks shot 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 17-12 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Peacocks averaged 9.0 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press