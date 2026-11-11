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Buckley, Cabana power rushing attack for Western Michigan in 42-14 win over Akron

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By AP News

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Buckley dashed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, Cole Cabana added 107 rushing yards and a score, and Western Michigan defeated Akron 42-14 on Tuesday night.

The Broncos (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference) opened their mid-week MACtion slate in convincing fashion, out-gaining Akron 566-233 and holding possession for nearly 43 minutes of clock.

Broc Lowry completed all 15 of his passing attempts for 149 yards and a score, and Mason Reynolds was 7-for-8 passing for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Michigan scored on three straight drives in the first half, as Nate Levicki caught a 3-yard score and Cole Cabana broke free for an 82-yard dash to the end zone to complete a 98-yard drive. Buckley punched it in from the 1-yard line to send WMU into halftime up 21-7.

Buckley added his second on a 35-yard rush in the third, Keivin Boone-Nelson caught a 20-yarder, and Levicki caught his second score for 10 yards to round out the scoring.

Cibastian Broughton threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Zips (1-9, 0-6).

Up next

Western Michigan: host Eastern Michigan next Tuesday with a chance to win their third Michigan MAC Trophy in the past four years.

Akron: at UMass next Wednesday.

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