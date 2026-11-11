Brooklyn Stewart, LeeLee Bell power No. 14 Oklahoma women past San Jose State 98-44

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brooklyn Stewart scored 20 points, freshman LeeLee Bell added her second double-double and No. 14 Oklahoma rolled to a 98-44 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday night.

Stewart made 9 of 19 shots and grabbed eight rebounds for the Sooners (3-0). Bell, who entered with 45 points and 20 rebounds through her first two games, totaled 14 points and 12 boards while also blocking two shots.

Caya Smith finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers and eight rebounds for Oklahoma. Keziah Lofton added 14 points, while reserves Sa’Myah Smith and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu both scored 11.

Adlee Blacklock led the Spartans (0-2) with 11 points and six rebounds. Reserve Eve Blagrove scored nine.

Maleyni Tolliver and Blacklock hit 3-pointers to give San Jose State an early 6-5 lead; Caya Smith scored the first five points in an 8-0 run, and Oklahoma never trailed again. Sa’Myah Smith came off the bench to sink two 3-pointers and help the Sooners lead 24-10 after one quarter.

Keziah Lofton had 12 points by halftime, and Oklahoma led 50-23.

Caya Smith had seven points, and Bell scored six in a 27-5 third quarter as the Sooners’ lead grew to 48.

Oklahoma held the Spartans to 25% shooting and won the battle of the boards 67-26 — 30 came at the offensive end and led to 28 second-chance points.

The Sooners also scored 21 points of 17 forced turnovers.

Up next

San Jose State: Hosts Portland State on Sunday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Oral Roberts on Friday.

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