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Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks set to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats Wednesday

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By AP News

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1)

Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian squares off against SFA.

Abilene Christian finished 14-19 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point distance last season.

SFA went 28-6 overall a season ago while going 12-4 on the road. The Lumberjacks gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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