Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Diallo leads No. 24 Kentucky against Northern Arizona after 24-point showing

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kentucky hosts Northern Arizona after Zoom Diallo scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 89-69 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kentucky went 22-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 15.9 assists per game on 28.0 made field goals last season.

Northern Arizona finished 10-22 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.