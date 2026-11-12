Diallo leads No. 24 Kentucky against Northern Arizona after 24-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kentucky hosts Northern Arizona after Zoom Diallo scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 89-69 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kentucky went 22-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 15.9 assists per game on 28.0 made field goals last season.

Northern Arizona finished 10-22 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point distance last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press