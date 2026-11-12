No. 5 Michigan State hosts Northern Iowa following Uelmen’s 27-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1) at Michigan State Spartans (3-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on No. 5 Michigan State after Greyson Uelmen scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 89-76 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Michigan State went 15-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

Northern Iowa finished 15-9 in MVC action and 6-6 on the road last season. The Panthers gave up 61.8 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press