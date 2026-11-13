Bradley’s 25 points and 7 assists lead Cal State Bakersfield over Western Illinois 91-83

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kjay Bradley Jr. had 25 points in Cal State Bakersfield’s 91-83 victory against Western Illinois on Thursday.

Bryce Cofield scored 19 points and added three blocks for the Roadrunners (3-0). Tom Koppens had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Danny Stephens finished with 21 points for the Leathernecks (1-3). Makai Kvamme added 16 points for Western Illinois. Daivion Traylor finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.