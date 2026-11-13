Langsy’s 27 lead South Alabama past Loyola Marymount 79-72 at the Coastal Classic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Langsy scored 27 points as South Alabama beat Loyola Marymount 79-72 on Thursday.

Aaron Goldstein shot 8 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 23 points for the Jaguars (2-2). Stephen Williams shot 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Zion Sensley led the Lions (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jevon Porter added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Loyola Marymount. Jasai Miles also had 14 points and seven assists.

South Alabama entered halftime up 39-34. Langsy paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Goldstein’s layup with 17:12 remaining in the game gave South Alabama the lead for good at 41-39.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.