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Old Dominion Monarchs play the Longwood Lancers on 4-game win streak

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By AP News

Longwood Lancers (3-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Monarchs take on Longwood.

Old Dominion went 12-21 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Monarchs averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Longwood went 8-9 in Big South play and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Lancers averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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