Paulius Murauskas totals 31 points, 13 rebounds as Arizona State breezes past UL Monroe 92-62

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 30 minutes and Arizona State beat Lousiana-Monroe 92-62 on Friday night to remain unbeaten under first-year coach Randy Bennett.

Murauskas, who came over from Saint Mary’s along with the longtime Gaels’ coach in the offseason, made 11 of 20 shots with three 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws for the Sun Devils. The 6-foot-8 senior has scored 107 points in his first four games for ASU.

Joel Foxwell pitched in with 16 points and nine assists for Arizona State, while Dillan Shaw contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Dayjaun Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds to pace the Warhawks (1-4), who fell to 0-3 on the road. Ziyade Ndancky had 13 points and Phillip Tillman and reserve Khalil London both scored 12.

UL Monroe led 9-6 after the first five minutes, but Murauskas accounted for half of the points in a 14-2 run and Arizona State never looked back.

Murauskas had 20 points by halftime and Foxwell scored 10 as the Sun Devils opened up a 47-22 advantage.

Arizona State took its largest lead at 68-27 on a dunk by Ben Defty with 14:41 remaining.

The Sun Devils shot 45% from the floor and made 15 of 44 from beyond the arc. They made 9 of 13 free throws. ASU scored 25 points off 14 forced turnovers.

The Warhawks shot 34% overall, hit 6 of 18 from distance and 16 of 19 at the foul line.

Up next

UL Monroe: At Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Arizona St: Hosts Oakland on Wednesday.

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