Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Deuce Bailey and Chanticleers’ defense power Coastal Carolina over Arkansas St. 28-21

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Deuce Bailey completed 21 of 24 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown and added his first rushing score of the season as Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 28-21 on Saturday.

The Chanticleers (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) broke a 14-all tie in the third quarter when Ibrahim Diawara sacked Trey Owens for an 8-yard loss, forcing a fumble that Reggie Jean returned for a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina extended the advantage to 28-14 on Kente Edwards’ 11-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining. Arkansas State answered with Owens’ 2-yard touchdown run with 2:02 left but got no closer.

Bailey tied the game late in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run after Arkansas State took a 14-7 lead.

Bailey also threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Karmello English in the first quarter. Colton Hinton led the Chanticleers with six catches for 81 yards.

Owens threw for 207 yards for Arkansas State (4-6, 2-4) and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. Chauncy Cobb and Timothy Carter also scored rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas State committed five turnovers, losing four fumbles and throwing one interception.

Up next

Coastal Carolina: at Louisiana next Saturday.

Arkansas State: at Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.