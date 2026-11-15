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Trae’von Dunbar has 153 yards rushing and 2 TDs, South Alabama beats Troy 27-14

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By AP News

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Trae’von Dunbar had 153 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries to help South Alabama beat Troy 27-14 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bishop Davenport had 122 yards passing and added a 28-yard rushing touchdown for South Alabama (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dylan Freebury made field goals of 29 yards late in the second quarter and 24 yards early in the third.

Dunbar ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run 1:23 into the game and scored a 44-yard rushing TD with 37 seconds left in the first quarter that made it 14-0.

Goose Crowder was 24-of-41 passing for 231 yards with a 4-yard TD pass to Nick Hampton and added a 45-yard rushing TD for Troy (4-6, 2-4).

Up next

Troy: Hosts Georgia Southern next Saturday.

South Alabama: Plays next Saturday at Southern Miss.

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