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Dahle leads Weber State past Northern Arizona to tighten the race atop the Big Sky

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By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Nate Dahle threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and Weber State upset Northern Arizona in a dramatic 25-21 win on Saturday.

Spencer Ferguson ran for 125 yards on 20 carries and Noah Kjar had 135 yards receiving on nine receptions and a touchdown for Weber State.

Northern Arizona’s Ty Pennington threw for 300 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, the last one to end the game.

The Wildcats’ win moves them into a second-place tie in the Big Sky Conference with NAU.

Weber State, ranked 18th in the Stats Perform poll, moved to 7-4, 6-2 with No. 5 NAU at 8-3, 6-2. First-place Montana State (10-1, 7-1) beat Northern Colorado.

Dahle’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Tate Kjar near the midway point of the third quarter put the Wildcats ahead for good at 22-17. On the 2-point conversion attempt, a scrambling Dahle threw across the field and was intercepted by safety Braylon Singleton, who returned it 100 yards to reduce the Lumberjacks’ deficit to 22-19.

On NAU’s final drive, Porter Small intercepted Pennington to end the game.

The Wildcats are 3-1 after playing their fourth straight game against a nationally ranked team. They beat Idaho State and UC Davis and lost at Montana State.

NAU saw its five-game win streak end.

Weber State leads the series, 30-29.

Up next

Weber State: concludes the regular season on Saturday when it hosts Utah Tech.

Northern Arizona: ends the regular season when it hosts Northern Colorado on Saturday.

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