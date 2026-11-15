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Davian Jackson’s late TD run lifts Texas State over Fresno State 37-35

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By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson threw three touchdown passes, and Davian Jackson had a 2-yard touchdown run with a minute left to give Texas State a 37-35 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.

Davian Jackson’s late score ended a nine-play, 53-yard drive. Fresno State fumbled the ball away with 48 seconds left.

Brad Jackson completed 25 of 33 passes for 355 yards for Texas State (6-4, 4-2 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.

Beau Sparks had nine receptions for 115 yards for the Bobcats. Chris Dawn Jr. had 99 yards receiving with a touchdown catch. Zechariah Sample caught two scores and finished with 95 yards.

Trailing 31-21, Ryan Kobzeff scored on a 19-yard run to pull Fresno State to 31-28 late in the third quarter. Bryson Donelson scored on a 2-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 35-31 lead with 10:33 left to play. Donelson also had a short-yardage scoring run in the second quarter.

Jayden Mandal was 20-of-34 passing for 250 yards and threw a touchdown pass and an interception for Fresno State (5-5, 2-4). Rayshon Luke had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Bulldogs.

Up next

Fresno State: At home against Colorado State on Saturday.

Texas State: Hosts Washington State on Saturday.

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