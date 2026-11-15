Henige and Lungu have 21 each in Fresno State’s 89-80 victory over UC Riverside

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Bradey Henige and Dragos Lungu had 21 points each in Fresno State’s 89-80 win against UC Riverside on Saturday.

Henige also contributed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Lungu added eight rebounds. Ross Candelino shot 2 of 6 from the field and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Ben Waller led the way for the Highlanders (3-1) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Aidan Rice added 18 points and three steals for UC Riverside. Tony Duckett finished with 15 points.

Fresno State led 50-28 at halftime, with Lungu racking up 14 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press