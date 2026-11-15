Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Henige and Lungu have 21 each in Fresno State’s 89-80 victory over UC Riverside

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Bradey Henige and Dragos Lungu had 21 points each in Fresno State’s 89-80 win against UC Riverside on Saturday.

Henige also contributed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Lungu added eight rebounds. Ross Candelino shot 2 of 6 from the field and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Ben Waller led the way for the Highlanders (3-1) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Aidan Rice added 18 points and three steals for UC Riverside. Tony Duckett finished with 15 points.

Fresno State led 50-28 at halftime, with Lungu racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.