Air Force rides Kemper Hodges, Evan Medders to 24-3 victory over San Jose State

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Kemper Hodges finished with two touchdown runs and Evan Medders added an 81-yarder to end a dominant second quarter as Air Force rolled to a 24-3 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

The Falcons (8-2, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) took control after a scoreless first quarter and led 17-0 at halftime.

Carter Cremascoli kicked a 38-yard field goal to give Air Force the lead at the 10:58 mark. Hodges capped an 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run at 3:24 and Medders broke off his scoring run with 1:56 left.

Trajan Sinatra kicked a 33-yard field goal early in the third quarter for the Spartans (5-6, 3-4), who are one victory shy of qualifying for a bowl game.

Hodges capped the scoring on a 7-yard run with 6:17 remaining in the game.

Hodges threw incomplete on his only pass but finished with 117 yards on 26 rushes. Medders was 0 for 3 through the air but tallied 146 yards on 13 carries. Owen Allen carried 12 times for 103 yards as the Falcons gained all 452 yards of offense on the ground.

Luke Weaver completed 11 of 24 passes for 138 of San Jose State’s 224 yards of offense.

Up next

San Jose State: Hosts UNLV on Saturday.

Air Force: Hosts UTEP on Friday.

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