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Grambling set for road matchup with the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

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By AP News

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kentucky squares off against Grambling.

Kentucky finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.

Grambling went 8-12 in SWAC play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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