KK Bransford and defense help No. 10 UCLA beat Princeton 55-34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — KK Bransford scored 14 points, UCLA smothered previously unbeaten Princeton with its defense and the 10th-ranked Bruins beat the Tigers 55-34 on Sunday for their 35th consecutive win.

The Bruins have also won 23 straight at home.

Sienna Betts had 11 points and tied her career high with three blocks for UCLA (4-0), the defending national champion.

Fadima Tall led Princeton with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting and six rebounds. The 6-foot-1 senior went in averaging 22.6 points and 10.6 rebounds this season.

Princeton (5-1) had been off to its best start since the 2015-16 season, when the Tigers won their first 31 games before an 85-70 loss to Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bransford hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, Betts followed with back-to-back baskets to make it 7-0 and UCLA never trailed. The Bruins limited Princeton to seven points in the first period and 18 at intermission, tying the Tigers’ fewest points in a quarter and their lowest-scoring half this season.

The Tigers went into the game averaging 1.14 points per possession this season but were limited to 0.576 against UCLA. Princeton’s 34 points were the program’s fewest in at least 20 seasons.

UCLA raised its 2026 NCAA championship banner, the first in program history, as part of a pregame ceremony that included former Bruins and current WNBA players Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice.

Bruins point guard Elina Aarinsalo missed her second consecutive game while playing for Finland at the 2027 Eurobasket qualifiers.

Freshman Somto Okafor left the game in the opening seconds of the second quarter due to an apparent right hand injury and did not return for the Bruins.

Up next

Princeton: Hosts George Mason on Wednesday.

UCLA: Hosts Cal Poly on Thursday.

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