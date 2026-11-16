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Isaiah Sy scores 12, San Diego State defeats New Mexico State 73-61 at Compete 4 Cause Classic

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By AP News

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Sy helped lead San Diego State over New Mexico State on Sunday with 12 points off of the bench in a 73-61 victory.

Sy also contributed three steals for the Aztecs (4-0). Latrell Davis scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Jeremiah Cherry shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

D.J. Dudley led the Aggies (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jermaine Washington added 17 points for New Mexico State. Khalen Robinson finished with 15 points.

San Diego State took the lead with 3:05 left in the first half and did not trail again. David Torresani led the Aztecs with seven points in the first half to help put them up 35-29 at the break. San Diego State outscored New Mexico State by six points over the final half, while Davis led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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