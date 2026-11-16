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Maryland (4-6) at No. 18 USC (7-3), Nov. 21 at 6:15 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: USC by 17.5. Against the spread: USC 3-7, Maryland 5-5.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 422.5 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 296.2 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 126.3 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (46th)

USC Defense

Overall: 356.5 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 229.6 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 126.9 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (67th)

Maryland Offense

Overall: 361.2 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 233.9 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 127.3 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (74th)

Maryland Defense

Overall: 359.9 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 214.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 145.6 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (113th)

Maryland is 118th in third down percentage, converting 33.8% of the time. USC ranks 63rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 37.8%.

USC is 102nd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Maryland’s 35th-ranked +4 margin.

Maryland ranks 116th in the FBS with 66.8 penalty yards per game.

Maryland ranks 133rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Maryland is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:45, compared to USC’s 52nd-ranked average of 30:48.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,836 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 728 yards on 150 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Trent Mosley, 642 yards on 41 catches, 6 TDs

Maryland

Passing: Malik Washington, 2,058 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: DeJuan Williams, 509 yards on 93 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 804 yards on 70 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

USC fell 27-13 to Indiana on Nov. 14. Maiava led USC with 311 yards on 26-of-42 passing (61.9%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. Waymond Jordan carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Mosley recorded 130 yards on nine catches.

Maryland won 24-21 over Wisconsin on Nov. 14. Cardell Williams threw for 183 yards on 21-of-23 attempts (91.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 17 yards and two rushing touchdowns. DeJuan Williams carried the ball 22 times for 72 yards, adding one reception for seven yards. Preston Howard had four receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

USC plays at No. 4 UCLA on Nov. 28. Maryland hosts Penn State on Nov. 28.

By The Associated Press