MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mantas Juzenas finished with 32 points to lead Saint Mary’s over Portland State 94-78 on Monday night.

Juzenas also grabbed eight rebounds for the Gaels (4-1). Evangelos Zougris added 20 points and three steals. Joshua Dent pitched in with 15 points and seven assists.

Yaroslav Nikonov led the Vikings (2-3) with 23 points and four assists. Jaquay Randolph contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Dennis Johnson III pitched in with 15 points and five assists.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 8:37 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Juzenas led the team in scoring with 12 points to help put them up 44-38 at the break.

Up next: Saint Mary’s takes on Saint Louis at home on Friday, and Portland State hosts Northwest Indian on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.