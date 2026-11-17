Furman Paladins (4-1) at Radford Highlanders (1-3)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Radford for a non-conference matchup.

Radford finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Highlanders shot 44.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Paladins have gone 1-1 away from home. Furman is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press