Michigan State Spartans (4-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan State plays No. 14 Tennessee after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 24 points in Michigan State’s 106-72 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Tennessee went 25-12 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Volunteers averaged 17.0 assists per game on 28.2 made field goals last season.

Michigan State finished 27-8 overall with a 6-4 record on the road last season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shot 41.3% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press