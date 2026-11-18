CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Somto Cyril scored 15 points, Dante Allen and freshman Caleb Gaskins finished with 14 each and No. 17 Miami beat Rider 95-48 on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes (4-1) finished with six players in double figures. Acaden Lewis added 13 points, Shelton Henderson had 12 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes, and Robert Miller III scored 10.

After hitting a school-record 20 3-pointers in Friday’s 94-52 win over North Alabama, the Hurricanes shot just 2 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Miami overcame the difficulty from the perimeter, outscoring Rider 62-22 in the paint.

Malik Remeau, Miami’s leading scorer last season, didn’t play after he sustained an upper-body injury against North Alabama.

Richie Rosa led Rider (1-5) with 10 points in 17 minutes.

Lewis’ layup midway through the first half capped a 14-0 run and put the Hurricanes ahead 22-8.

Rider narrowed the gap to 24-15 on Rosa’s 3-pointer with 7:13 left before Miami scored 12 unanswered to finish the half and a 44-20 lead at the break.

Lewis’ two free throws early in the second half gave the Hurricanes their first 30-point lead at 51-20. Allen’s second-chance layup seven minutes into the half stretched the lead to 65-24.

The Hurricanes had their largest at 90-37 when Cyril converted a second-chance dunk with 5:16 left.

Rider snapped a nine-minute scoreless drought on Rosa’s jumper with 14:58 remaining in the second half.

The Hurricanes are 2-0 against the Broncs. The teams also played in 1985-86, the first season Miami resumed men’s basketball after a 14-year hiatus.

Up next

Rider: Hosts Navy on Saturday.

Miami: Hosts Manhattan on Friday.

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