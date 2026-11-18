WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy matched a season best with 23 points for Wake Forest, freshman Gavin Placide had career highs with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Demon Deacons rallied late and held off Monmouth for an 81-76 victory on Tuesday night.

Kennedy scored six points in a 9-1 spurt that gave Wake Forest a 77-70 lead with 1:55 left. Madison Durr scored the next six points on four free throws and a layup to pull Monmouth to within 77-76 with 42 seconds left.

Kennedy answered with a layup, the Hawks turned the ball over and Kennedy sealed it at the free-throw line.

Kennedy and Placide were a combined 14-of-24 shooting from the floor and 17 of 21 from the line. Isaac Carr chipped in with 11 points for Wake Forest (4-1). Carr made one of the Demon Deacons’ two 3-pointers.

Durr finished with 21 points for Monmouth (1-3). Stefanos Spartalis made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Hawks.

Up next

Monmouth: at North Carolina on Monday.

Wake Forest: hosts Western Carolina on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here