TROY, Ala. (AP) — Donovan Oday and Robert Davis Jr. each scored 18 points as Troy beat Cal State Northridge 84-74 on Tuesday.

Oday contributed five rebounds and six steals for the Trojans (2-3). Davis shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jacoi Hutchinson shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists.

Mikah Ballew led the way for the Matadors (1-3) with 25 points. CSU Northridge also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Brooklyn Hicks. B.J. Omot finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Up next

Troy plays Saturday against Valparaiso, and CSU Northridge hosts Delaware on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.