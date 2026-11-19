BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera scored 22 points and backup RJ Nance Jr. scored 14 points and Portland State held on to pull the upset beating Colorado 77-74 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Adam added 13 points for the Pilots who shot 28 of 56.

Reserve Justin Neely scored 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 8-of-9 shooting from the foul line for Colorado. Noah Feddersen scored 14 points and Jalin Holland 12 for the Buffs who were a paltry 5 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Portland led 65-55 with 7:38 left after a 3-pointer from Dante Censori-Hercules then Colorado made its last push.

The Buffs used an 11-6 run in the last 2:21 to get within the final margin, but Neely and Alex Dickinson each missed 3s on Colorado’s final possession.

It was the second consecutive night that a Big Sky Conference team beat a Big 12 Conference member. On Tuesday, Eastern Washington beat Utah 71-67 for the Eagles’ first-ever win against the Big 12.

As for Portland (4-2), it moved its record to 7-43 against the Big 12 while getting its first-ever win against Colorado (2-3) in four tries.

Pilots head coach Shantay Legans was also a head coach at Eastern Washington.

Up next

Portland: Hosts Fordham on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Stanford on Tuesday.

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