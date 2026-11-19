NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia is pulling off a rare scheduling coup for a mid-major women’s basketball program: the Lions are hosting teams ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll.

They open their doors for No. 5 Duke on Saturday and had second-ranked Michigan visit on Nov. 12.

Kudos to Columbia for getting the heavyweights to agree to play them at its intimate Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, which seats 2,700. There are various reasons the Blue Devils and Wolverines agreed to the games — scheduling challenges and NIL are among them.

For Duke coach Kara Lawson, playing the game made sense. The two teams had a competitive home-and-home series a few years ago and Lawson is always trying to build a strong schedule for her Blue Devils. So Duke reached out to see if Columbia would do another home-and-home set over the next two seasons.

“When you look at the Ivy League, there’s a lot of strong teams there. Columbia being one of the contenders every year,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get a quality opponent on the road, and then obviously they’ll come to Cameron next year.”

The Lions are indeed a good team, but welcoming two of the five best teams in the country would have been unthinkable years ago. Ivy League rival Princeton had been the only ranked team to ever play at Columbia and that’s because the two schools are in the same conference.

Sandwiched between the Duke and Michigan home games, Columbia headed to College Park on Sunday and took on No. 19 Maryland.

It’s been 12 years since a mid-major program has played three consecutive regular-season games against ranked teams, including two top-five opponents, according to STATS Perform. New Mexico did it in 2014, although two of those games were on neutral courts.

Paying NIL bills and getting guaranteed money

Many of the smaller schools need to play those “buy” games to help pay for their team’s budgets. Columbia opted to play a home-and-home with Michigan and Duke, although the Lions will still get some money from them for the road games. Their contest against Maryland last Sunday was a guarantee game, with the Terrapins paying Columbia to come.

Women’s teams can make usually between $20,000 to $50,000 for those games, depending on how far they have to travel and how much schools want to offer. Men’s programs pay sometimes three or four times as much for guarantee games.

“It’s becoming more of a factor with NIL,” Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-Dudonis said of playing guarantee games. “We’ve taken what we can get.”

Thibault-Dudonis has built Fairfield into one of the top mid-major programs over the last few years. Fewer teams want to play the Stags and even fewer want to make the trip to Connecticut.

“Each year it’s gotten harder and harder,” she said. “Constantly trying to find home games, period. You try to get top-three teams in conferences to play you.”

One option will be more neutral-site games.

While men’s basketball has a lot of games at neutral sites where both teams get paid to play, women’s basketball is still catching up. There are a few tournaments now such as the Players Era, Champions Classic and Coretta Scott King that will pay teams to participate.

There are also some one-off games that do as well. Still, women’s basketball has a way to go to reach the level the men are at.

Finding the right mix for a schedule

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said scheduling is a constant challenge coaches face every season.

With the Atlantic Coast Conference playing 18 leagues games now, he has fewer nonconference games to schedule. Walz schedules a few guarantee games to go along with a couple of competitive contests with schools like UConn or Kentucky. He’ll also go on the road sometimes to play against teams led by some of his former assistant coaches or programs he has relationships with.

“You are going to find out a lot about your team when you go on the road and play a really good mid-major program,” he said. “If we get beat at Ball State, I don’t think it’s a terrible loss.

“It tells us and our players that we’ve got a lot of work to do so that if we are going to win at Duke and Notre Dame, we’d have to get better.”

Funding for programs a reality

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has no qualms about her nonconference schedule that isn’t usually the most challenging. She believes she’s helping smaller schools fund teams when they travel to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers have won their first three games this season over Southeastern Louisiana, Texas Southern and McNeese State by an average of 87 points.

“It’s very easy because people want money. People want money. We help their budget,” Mulkey said. “A lot of them that come here in nonconference and you know what? I feel for them. Maybe that’s why I do play a lot of them. We have what we need but I know how hard it is at our level.

“These programs, they still need to go get players, and if we can give them some money to come here and play, we’re growing the game. We’re helping them maintain a program.”

This phenomenon isn’t unique to LSU or women’s basketball.

“You always had buy games. This just didn’t start. You’ve got it in football. You’ve got it in men’s and women’s basketball and I’m sure in other sports,” Mulkey said. “I don’t know if it’s as much money, but this just didn’t start with the NIL era. You’ve always helped people that want to come play you and give them money, some of them more than others. That’s negotiated ahead of time. It just didn’t start.”

Columbia embraces nine-day ‘gauntlet’

Columbia has earned the right to host top teams with its play.

The Lions have gotten better the last few years, reaching the NCAA Tournament twice as an at-large team and winning the WBIT last season. Now more schools are willing to play them on the road.

“It’s a gauntlet. I love a challenge” Columbia coach Megan Griffith said of playing three Top 25 teams in a nine-day stretch. “We have to prove a resume for March. Not that March hinges on (these games), but it gives you another chance, right?

“So very intentionally, we always look for a couple of these Quad 1 games.”

Columbia also happens to be located in New York City, another draw for opponents like Michigan and Duke as both have strong alumni fan bases in the Big Apple.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer