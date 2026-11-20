HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Rakotonanahary scored 17 points as Northern Kentucky beat Division III’s Berea 93-41 on Thursday night .

Rakotonanahary also had three steals for the Norse (3-3). B.J. Davis-Ray scored 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting with three steals. Noah Pagotto had 14 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Dominique Anthony led the Mountaineers with seven points.

Up next: Northern Kentucky hosts Georgia Southern in its next matchup on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.