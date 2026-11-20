IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Amari Whiting scored a season-high 15 points, Ava Heiden and Journey Houston each had double-doubles and No. 8 Iowa beat Montana State 76-60 on Thursday night.

Houston had 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Heiden finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in her second consecutive double-double.

Chazadi Wright added 10 points for the Hawkeyes (5-1), who won their third consecutive game.

Iowa (5-1), coming off a 75-65 win over then-No. 8 Vanderbilt on Sunday, trailed 29-19 with 5:52 left in the first half. The Hawkeyes closed the half on a 20-2 run, holding Montana State (2-1) to just 5-for-20 shooting in the second quarter.

Montana State was within 59-52 with 8:18 to play, but Iowa went on a 10-2 run, capped by a three-point play with Whiting with 5:16 left.

Whiting added seven rebounds. The Hawkeyes had a 56-42 rebounding edge.

The Hawkeyes shot 43.3% for the game, but made just 6 of 33 3-point attempts. Iowa is shooting 28.9% on 3-pointers this season.

Madison O’Connor had 14 points for the Bobcats. Taylee Chirrick had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Montana State hadn’t played since Nov. 8. The Bobcats, who opened the season with home wins over Black Hills State and Portland, had their game at UNLV last Sunday canceled because of travel complications.

Up next

Montana State: Plays Oklahoma in the Jacksonville Classic on Tuesday.

Iowa: Plays Utah in the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday.

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By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press