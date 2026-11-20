BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored a season-high 26 points and was one of five LSU players in double figures as the ninth-ranked Tigers beat Fairleigh Dickinson 91-33 on Thursday night.

Williams made her first seven of shots and finished 9 of 13 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. She had nine rebounds and three assists.

Senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who started LSU’s first four games and averaged 17.6 points, wasn’t in the lineup or with the team for a second straight game following her arrest for allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop on Nov. 14.

LSU (6-0) had a 17-0 run over a 6 1/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to open its biggest lead at 87-27 on Williams’ two free throws.

Anna Minaeva came off the bench to score 15 points for the Tigers. Grace Knox had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Laila Reynolds added 11 points and ZaKiyah Johnson scored 10.

Reynolds, a transfer from Florida, was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points during Monday’s 116-70 win over Troy.

Fairleigh Dickinson (3-4), facing its third ranked team, suffered its worst loss of the season. Iriona Gravley and Reese Downey each scored 10 points for the Knights, who shot 18.2% (12 of 66) and committed 20 turnovers.

Williams was perfect from the field — making all six of her shots — and capped each quarter with last-second shots for a 50-19 halftime lead.

Up next

Fairleigh Dickinson: Hosts Saint Peter’s on Nov. 23.

LSU: Hosts Belmont on Nov. 23.

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