LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Flory Bidunga scored 17 of his career high-tying 25 points in the first half and No. 23 Louisville shut down Stetson after halftime for an 83-69 win on Thursday night.

Adrian Wooley pitched in 14 of his 19 points before halftime as the Cardinals (3-1) overcame an early eight-point deficit.

Stetson (1-5), a team coming off back-to-back 20-loss seasons and predicted to finish sixth in the Atlantic Sun Conference this season, made nine of its first 12 shots.

A jumper by Thiago Sucatzky capped a 15-2 run and gave the Hatters a 22-14 lead with 11:27 left in the half. The Cardinals recovered behind the work of Wooley and Bidunga, who stepped up after leading scorer Seth Trimble was a late scratch due to a minor injury.

Bidunga scored the next seven points to trim the deficit to one, and after the Hatters responded, Wooley scored five in a six-point surge for Louisville. His layup tied the game at 27 with 6:55 left.

Louisville led 42-34 in the final minute of the half before Mangus Entenmann’s 3-pointer cut the Cardinals’ halftime advantage to five.

The Cardinals made 15 of 30 shots in the first half, with Bidunga going 6 for 8 and Wooley going 6 for 10.

The Hatters missed 18 of 20 shots over a nine-minute stretch of the second half. That allowed the Cardinals to expand a six-point lead to 70-45 after Bidunga’s dunk with 10:13 remaining.

Karter Knox, who started for Trimble, scored all of his 14 points in the second half for Louisville and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Collin Kuhl, the preseason ASUN player of the year, led the Hatters with 24. Entenmann finished with 15 and Sucatzky contributed 10.

Up next

Stetson plays at South Florida next Tuesday.

Louisville travels to Las Vegas for the Players Era Tournament, with its first matchup against ninth-ranked Texas Tech.

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By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press