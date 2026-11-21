CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Mrus scored 23 points as The Citadel beat South Carolina State 79-63 on Friday.

Mrus added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Marcus Banks scored 18 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Aaron Ekwere had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Noah Treadwell led the way for the Bulldogs (3-3) with 19 points. South Carolina State also got 12 points and four assists from Deshaun Jackson Jr.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press