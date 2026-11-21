ATLANTA (AP) — Kanon Catchings had 19 points and nine rebounds, Kareem Stagg scored 12 of his 17 in the second half and Georgia beat Georgia Tech 88-82 on Friday night in the 202nd meeting between the programs.

Georgia has won four in a row against the Yellow Jackets and nine of the last 11 in the series.

Blue Cain, who hit three 3-pointers, and Marcus Millender added 15 points apiece for Georgia (6-0). Mading Kuany had 10 points and two blocks.

Tylis Jordan and Colby Garlard scored 19 points apiece for Georgia Tech (5-1). Kayden Allen added 16 and Victor Valdes 15.

Georgia committed 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Yellow Jackets, but outscored them 22-3 in points off turnovers to go with a 17-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Catchings scored seven points in a 12-0 run in the opening 4 minutes and Freddie Dilione V’s layup with 59 seconds left in the first half gave the Bulldogs a 19-point lead, their biggest lead of the game. Georgia led 38-24 at halftime.

Valdes hit two 3s and converted a three-point play in a 15-5 run that trimmed the deficit to seven points with 15:45 left. A 12-5 spurt made it 56-53 about 5 minutes later. Jackson Fields was fouled on a dunk and made the and-1 free throw to spark the run. After a block by Allen started a fastbreak, Nasir Whitlock threw a lob to Jordan for a two-hand dunk.

Georgia Tech never got closer.

The Bulldogs made 14 of 15 from the free-throw line over the final 10-plus minutes. Georgia finished 18 of 23 from the foul line.

Up next

Georgia: Plays Cincinnati at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thanksgiving.

Georgia Tech: Hosts Samford on Tuesday.

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