OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 25 Mississippi routed Wofford of the Football Championship Subdivision 59-17 Saturday.

The Rebels had three touchdowns in their first 11 plays to lead 21-0 with 7:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Tight ends Luke Hasz, Caleb Odom and wide receiver Deuce Alexander each caught early scoring passes. Alexander had five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Odum had three catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Ole Miss (7-4) cruised to the win after back-to-back losses against Georgia and Oklahoma in the past two weeks took it out of playoff contention.

“Coming off back-to-back losses we had a chance to feel sorry for ourselves,” Rebels coach Pete Golding said. “From an offensive standpoint we wanted to start really fast, get in rhythm and on defense play much cleaner, play sounder. We did that, we had some guys make some elite plays. We had a couple of issues (on defense) on third downs.”

Wofford was 3 for 15 on third downs, Ole Miss 8 for 11.

The Rebels finished with 789 yards — 557 in the first half — while missing starting offensive linemen Brycen Sanders and Patrick Kutas against Wofford (5-7).

Chambliss finished 19 for 20 passing.

Backup quarterback Deuce Knight replaced Chambliss with 7:23 left in the second quarter.

Ole Miss led 49-3 at halftime.

The Rebels leaned on Chambliss’ passing early to set a tone while their top two running backs missed the game with injuries.

“I’ve been emotional since the OU game, just embracing it, taking it all in, that these will be the last times at Ole Miss,” Chambliss said.

Ole Miss rushed for 227 yards. Sophomore JT Lindsey led the way with 62 yards on 18 carries.

Emptying the bench

With a big lead, Golding went to the backups, and Wofford scored two touchdowns, one on a 91-yard fumble return by Aiden Morris in the third quarter.

The Rebels opened the scoring when Chambliss threw a 7-yard TD to Hasz.

The three-play drive began from the 25 where Chambliss found his other tight end, Odom, for a 55-yard gain.

Odom caught the ball near midfield than ran to the Wofford 20 after falling but steadying himself against the body of the defender.

Ole Miss had not scored a touchdown on the opening drive since a 41-9 win against Charlotte in Week 2, but the Rebels led 7-0 only 65 seconds into the game.

“With the portal and all those things coming up, we had a chance to get really good evaluations in-game which you don’t always get,” Golding said.

The takeaway

Wofford: The Terriers at times exposed the Ole Miss secondary. The Terriers were 11 for 25 passing for 206 yards. Kaeden Gilstrap connected with Terrence Honeywood for a 61-yard touchdown.

Ole Miss: In a buy game that went as expected, Ole Miss was able to rest injured players, hold others to light duty and get a look at some younger players.

Up next

Wofford: Season over.

Ole Miss: host Mississippi State on Friday.

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