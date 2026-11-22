STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — AJ Surace scored a two-point conversion with no time left and Rutgers scored 15 points in the final 10:19 to stun Penn State 25-24 on Saturday.

Antwan Raymond ran for 101 yards with two touchdowns. He set up the winning score with a lateral to Ben Black near the goal line on the final timed play of the game.

With Penn State up 24-17 and time ticking away, Raymond was wrapped up by Penn State defenders near the goal line. He flicked the ball to Black who stepped in for the potential tying touchdown in a game where Rutgers was more than four-touchdown underdogs.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano opted to go for the win, and Surace scooted through Penn State’s defense for the deciding conversion for the Scarlet Knights (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten). Rutgers players stormed Surace, exalting after snapping an 18-game losing streak that spanned 38 years to their regional rivals.

Rocco Becht threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-5), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Cam Wallace and Chase Sowell scored touchdowns. Sowell caught a touchdown pass that made it 16-0 late in the second quarter before the wheels fell off.

The Scarlet Knights hadn’t beaten their most common opponents since 1988 when Rutgers handed then-No. 15 Penn State a 21-16 defeat in Beaver Stadium.

They finally snapped their nearly two-decade skid against Matt Campbell’s team with a strong second-half surge in the season’s penultimate game for both squads.

Penn State was up 24-10 after Becht scored on a keeper and caught a two-point conversion with 4:57 to play in the third.

But Surace got into a rhythm shortly thereafter and mounted a 19-play drive that ate up 9:38. It ended when Raymond bulled his way into the end zone from 13 yards out to make it 24-17 with 10:19 left.

The Scarlet Knights shut Becht down and got two more tries in the fourth and wore the Nittany Lions down with an 11-play drive capped by Black’s unlikely score.

The takeaway

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights had lost 13 of their last 16 conference games and badly needed a morale boost. They got it against their biggest rivals and now have a good shot to close out their season with a win if they play like they did in Saturday’s second half.

Penn State: Campbell barely got anything going after halftime. The Nittany Lions scored once on a short field, lost a fumble and punted three times.

Up next

Rutgers: Hosts Michigan State (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) on Saturday.

Penn State: Visits Maryland on Saturday.

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press