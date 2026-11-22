DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Treynor Cleeland atoned for three turnovers with a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and UC Davis scored the final 16 points to rally for a 44-43 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Jordan Fisher rushed 29 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns for UC Davis (8-4, 6-3 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 23 in the Stats Perform FCS poll.

Cleeland completed 26 of 36 passes for 286 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble. The sophomore had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Zach Jones after a 35-yard field goal by Robert Meyer had cut the deficit to 12. Cleeland hit Laviel Pickett for a 12-yard score and the lead with 5:18 remaining, and Trey Carr’s interception with 1:05 left sealed it.

Jaden Green had 2- and 4-yard touchdown runs following turnovers by Cleeland for a 15-0 lead.

Fisher scored on a fourth-down run from the 2 to get the Aggies on the scoreboard.

Bo Kelly answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion McCoy two plays into the second quarter, but Samuel Gbatu Jr.’s 1-yard run capped a 90-yard drive and UC Davis trailed 22-14.

Brooks Wheatley’s 3-yard touchdown run extended the lead, but Cleeland’s 11-yard TD toss to Winston Williams with 5 seconds left pulled UC Davis within 29-21 at halftime.

Kelly scored on a 2-yard run following another Cleeland interception for a 36-21 lead, but Fisher took a first-down handoff and raced 75 yards for a touchdown that proved to be the spark that got the Aggies rolling.

Kelly completed 22 of 33 passes for 310 yards with a TD and two picks. The Mustangs (4-8, 3-6) have lost 10 in a row to UC Davis and finish on a five-game losing streak in their first season under Tim Skipper.

Up next

UC Davis awaits the FCS playoff announcement on Sunday.

—-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.